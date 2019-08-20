Dolly Parton: What 50 Years of Opry Style Looks Like

Does this Dolly Parton dress spark joy? Yes. And this one? Yes. And what about this one? Yes.

Country fans will always love her, and everything she’s worn. So the Opry is saying yes to all the things.

Even if Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo herself was tasked with tidying up Parton’s closet, she’d find the joy in every one of Parton’s looks from her 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. And that’s the idea behind the Opry’s exclusive exhibit Dolly: My Opry Memories.

It will feature 24 outfits Parton has worn on both the Opry stage and the Ryman Auditorium stage since she was first inducted on January 4, 1969. At the time, she’d just released her second solo album, Just Because I’m A Woman. And every time she’s taken the stage since, she’s made some of her boldest fashion statements. The exhibit will also feature some rarely seen videos of Parton’s multiple performances over the years

I’m incredibly honored to celebrate my 50th #Opry Anniversary and be a part of the @Opry’s limited-time exhibit, “Dolly: My Opry Memories” ❤️ Tickets on sale tomorrow morning at 10am CT! https://t.co/QDGQqCt77J pic.twitter.com/s14QR8vIh4 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 20, 2019

Tickets will be on sale on the Opry website on Wednesday (Aug. 21) at 10:00 am CT.

Exhibit Dates: September 3 through October 31

Parton Concert Dates: Oct. 12, 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm

I want YOU to be my VIP guest at my 50th anniversary show at the @opry! You’ll get incredible seats to my sold-out show along with flights and a hotel in Nashville Support MusiCares and enter now: https://t.co/DTVa8pd4jc pic.twitter.com/FqnnRIxxa7 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 20, 2019