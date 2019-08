Bring out the biodegradable confetti and hurl it with abandon. After a 27-week sprint, Dan + Shay’s “All to Myself” now preens from the top of Billboard’s country airplay chart. It is the duo’s sixth time to occupy that summit, and it appears they like the view.



And you just knew this had to happen — Luke Combs’ fiendishly buoyant This One’s for You has bobbed back up as country music’s No. 1 album.

Elsewhere, the excitement is bearable. There are no new albums and only one new single to report. Last week’s No. 1 album, Tyler Childers’ Country Squire, idles this week at No. 10.



The lone new song is Blake Shelton’s “Hell Right,” featuring Trace Adkins. It blasts in at No. 26. Songs coming back into play include Hunter Hayes’ “Heartbreak” (re-boarding at No. 56), Caroline Jones’ “Chasin’ Me” (No. 57) and Maddie & Tae’s “Die From a Broken Heart” (No. 60).

The albums returning to action are Eagles’ Hotel California (No. 26), Taylor Swift’s Fearless (No. 47) and Cody Johnson’s Ain’t Nothin’ to It (No. 48).



The No. 2 through No. 5 songs, in that order, are Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart” (last week’s No. 1), Jason Aldean’s “Rearview Town,” Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” and Chris Young’s “Raised on Country.”

Completing the Top 5 albums cluster, we have the self-titled Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me, Combs’ The Prequel EP and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller.

Please resume partying.