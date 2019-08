One of the finest honky-tonks in Texas will throw open its doors on September 23 for Garth Brooks’ DIVE BAR tour. Brooks made the surprise announcement this afternoon.

Tickets to his performance at historic Gruene Hall, near San Marcos, will be available to win exclusively through country radio.

The first two DIVE BAR stops were Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago in July, followed by Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, earlier this month. Brooks’ newest single is a duet with Blake Shelton titled “Dive Bar,” from the legendary entertainer’s upcoming album, FUN.

Earlier on Facebook, Brooks hinted, “We’re supposed to announce Dive Bar #3, right? We should… I don’t know. I don’t want to give it away. I’m trying to think where it’s going to be. Probably somewhere… I’m gonna say — well, I think the hashtag prob’ly kinda gave it away when it said, ‘The stars at night are big and bright.’”