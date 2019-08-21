Racing Wives Ep. 3 Recap: Dinosaurs + Cold Wars

Things got cheery (dinosaur-themed birthday party!!!) and jeery (a cold war between Mariel and the Busch wives is intensifying) on the latest episode of Racing Wives. But is a ceasefire on the horizon? Here’s what went down in Episode 3, as told by some brand new GIFs for your viewing pleasure.
-
Ashley’s dinner party ends just as awkwardly as it begins
Mariel and Whitney have certainly made an impression — but it…probably wasn’t the right one.
-
Still, Whitney decides to take it on the chin and move on
Samantha apologizes to Whitney for insulting her wardrobe, and Whitney decides to accept the olive branch.
-
But she knows her challenges aren’t over
During a spa day with Mariel, Whitney and Mariel agree that they’ll be kind to the Busch sisters, but that they have their guards up.
-
All the while, Amber struggles to make amends with Samantha
Amber breaks down the unexpected argument to her mother, and insists she never meant to cause a fuss at KBM.
-
And finally, she makes strides
Amber and Sam manage to clear the air, and now, Sam is eager to get Amber sponsorships.
-
But all’s not well
Amber, who expected her boyfriend to move from Canada to North Carolina to be with her, suddenly learns he’s staying put — thankfully, Whitney’s there to offer comfort.
-
Let’s shelve the sadness, though — time to party!
On one side of town, Ashley and Samantha celebrate the birthday of Sam’s three-year-old son, who gets the dinosaur wonderland of his dreams.
-
And on the other side of town…
Mariel, Whitney and Amber drink, dance and ride the mechanical bull at Whitney’s annual hoedown.
-
Good times? Yes. Shade? Yes.
No good party’s complete without at least a little bit of gossip.
-
Merriment can only last for so long…
At an industry event, Mariel is perturbed to find Whitney volunteered them both to model for Sam’s new clothing line.
-
And Mariel’s got one quick answer:
THANKS BUT NO THANKS!