Kenny Rogers Has Been Everyone’s “Sweet Music Man’

</noscript> </div>

So we walked down past the crowd gathered in the Hall of Fame’s Ford Theater and into the green room where artists awaited their cue to go on. The room was packed with friends, assistants and hangers on. But Rogers lit up when he saw the album. He joked that because Doyle was blind, he and the other singer posed him for the album cover looking to the side instead of into the camera as they were.

Then he said, “Let’s take a picture.” He put his arm around my shoulder and held up the album in front of us. We grinned mechanically, the photographer snapped and the moment was over. Never one to linger in the unaccustomed company of greatness, I quickly took my leave and went to my assigned perch to watch Rogers present one of the most entertaining shows I’ve ever seen.

Here’s my account of the event.