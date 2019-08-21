Music

Kenny Rogers Has Been Everyone’s “Sweet Music Man’

Recalling a 2012 Moment with “The Gambler”
Kenny Rogers probably wouldn’t recognize me if we were in an elevator together and I was wearing a neon name tag. But there was that one night when “The Gambler” asked ME to take a picture with HIM. The memory of that occurrence beam brightly today as Rogers adjusts to his 81st birthday.

