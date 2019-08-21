Lauren Alaina Sees Herself a Winner on Dancing with the Stars

“Mirror, Mirror on the ball. Surprise!!! @DancingABC,” Alaina wrote.

Early on Wednesday (Aug. 21), Lauren Alaina shared the news with the world that she was joining the upcoming 28th season of Dancing with the Stars.

Alaina is certainly not the first country star to be on the show, and she probably won’t be the last. Because dancing seems to come naturally to country stars. Kellie Pickler won the mirror ball trophy on season 16, and Wynonna Judd, Chuck Wicks, Sara Evans, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jana Kramer have all taken spins around that DWTS dance floor.

Noah Galloway, a contestant from season 20 and a loyal country fan, told CMT.com what Alaina should expect: Practice, practice and more practice. “I know for me, it became all I could focus on. It was non-stop practices. I enjoyed it, but took it really seriously,” Galloway said. “If I had any advice for Lauren, it would be to work hard but enjoy every minute of it. The season goes by fast, and the dancing should be fun.”

Good Morning America revealed the entire cast of dancers earlier this morning.