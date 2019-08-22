Lucas Hoge Offers a Love Song for the Skeptical

See His Brand New Video, "That'll Be the Day"

It’s been said that getting married changes everything. But as Lucas Hoge makes clear in his new video, “That’ll Be the Day,” life just gets sweeter when you’re in love. It shows a sensitive side of the singer-songwriter, who’s known for tracks like “Boom Boom,” “The Power of Garth,” and “Halabamalujah.”

Between his Midwestern tour dates and an upcoming slot at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, Hoge fielded some questions about the brand new video, which is having its world premiere today on CMT.com.

CMT: What do you remember most about the day/night you shot this video?

Lucas Hoge: It was a perfect day, with just the right amount of overcast for great lighting. It meant a lot for me to be able to shoot the video in Brentwood United Methodist, the church I attend when I’m not on the road. I film my #SundaySessions here too.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Our director, Josh, did a great job showing the interaction between lifelong friends, who thought none of them would ever get married, to enjoying the moments before the wedding.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

No matter what you may think when you are young and single, life only gets better when you find that someone you want to spend the rest of your life with. I’m old-fashioned, what can I say!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It’s always so awesome to see your songs turning into real life images. It never gets old!