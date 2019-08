Tracy Lawrence wanted to make an album in tribute to the hard-working men and women of America. And that means Momma, too.

So, about halfway through his latest project, Made in America, there’s “Givin’ Momma Reasons to Pray,” written by Chris Stapleton and Shawn Camp. By the way, both of these songwriters are well-established in another American tradition — bluegrass music.



Before his own solo stardom, Stapleton performed with gritty bluegrass band The SteelDrivers and composed much of their material. Camp picked up a Grammy Award as a member of the exceptional ensemble The Earls of Leicester, which pays homage to the magnificent music of Flatt & Scruggs.

Lawrence, of course, emerged as one of country music’s most consistent stars in the ’90s, though he’s been releasing notable music since then, like “Paint Me a Birmingham” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.” Made in America is his first new collection in six years.



“This is my most personal album I’ve ever made. It’s something I’m very proud of and celebrates the American worker and everything that’s good about our country,” says Lawrence, whose run at country radio includes 22 Top 10 hits.

“I co-wrote a number of the songs, pouring my heart and soul in each of them,” he adds. “I feel it will resonate with my fans and country music lovers across this nation.”