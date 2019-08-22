DCC: Making the Team Sneak Peek: Training Camp Begins

</noscript> </div>

This is the day the hopefuls have waited for, but like Kelli said in this sneak peek: the journey is really just getting started.

And you only get one chance to make a first impression.

“We’ve already been through a pretty thorough audition process but something changes when you get into this studio,” Finglass said.

Yeah, everything hits supersonic speed. The choreography moves fast and the nerves move even faster.

Rookies, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild ride Friday night at 9 PM ET/8 CT when a brand new episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs on CMT.