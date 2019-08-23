From Mama to Murder Ballads, Vince Gill Gets Personal on Okie

</noscript> </div>

Well, I would say that’s correct, but at the same time, it’s like when you have the opportunity to impose some life lessons to a young person, whether it’s your kid or what have you. Experience is valuable and I think you can also inspire a young person to realize it’s OK to make a mistake, to screw something up, and to be regretful about some things, to be forgiving about some things, even in yourself.

That’s one of the hardest things we have to do is to forgive ourselves. And it’s powerful when you can own your own mess. In a sense, that’s what these songs are. They are the truth, in my experience. Some are personal and some of them are just stories, but they’re stories on tough subjects.

There’s a song on here about abuse, sexual abuse. There’s a song on here about a young girl that gets pregnant and the whole premise of the song is not to cast any judgment. None of the songs have any judgment to them, saying you should feel this way or think this way. It’s just posing what the scenario is. It’s telling the story without judgment and that’s what’s beautiful about that song. It never tells what the girl should or shouldn’t do. It’s just, what choice would you make?

