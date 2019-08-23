Music

From Mama to Murder Ballads, Vince Gill Gets Personal on Okie

New Album Shows a Vulnerable Side
Vince Gill has made one of the most eloquent albums of his career with Okie, which frames his sterling tenor among low-key, acoustic arrangements. It’s hard to pin the project down to one musical genre, and that’s OK with Gill.

“I like stretching where it itches,” he tells CMT Hot 20 Countdown. “I have a lot of music that’s inside of me. I don’t just want to be a traditional country singer. I don’t just want to be a bluegrass singer. I don’t just want to be a singer-songwriter. I’m going to be all these things.”

