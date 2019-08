Samantha struggles to narrow down her charity recipients on the next 'Racing Wives' episodes.

While the world of fast cars and high stakes carries on around Samantha Busch, the Racing Wives standout will learn one valuable lesson on the show’s next episode: No good deed goes unpunished.

In the Episode 4 sneak peek below, Sam and her husband Kyle sort through the blessings and curses of their Bundle of Joy Fund, which aims to help parents who struggle to conceive naturally afford frequently expensive medical treatments.



Samantha explains that she and Kyle started Bundle of Joy after using IVF to have their son, Brexton. What many couples don’t realize when they embark on the process, she says, is that a huge bill follows the gift of a child, and parents — more often than not — need financial support.

Since starting Bundle of Joy, Sam says she and Kyle have helped 31 couples and 16 babies.

Amazing, right?

Well, here’s the snag — Sam says she has more than 50 applicants each round that have to be narrowed down to just a single couple. And at the moment, Sam can’t seem to get any closer than a Top 14.

“You wanna pick everybody, but you can’t,” she says. “I wanna do a fundraiser like every month, but I just don’t know how to get there.”

Still, if that doesn’t work, Sam jokes that she has another fundraising strategy up her sleeve — get Kyle to start a scuffle with another driver, emblazon the moment onto merchandise and sell it like there’s no tomorrow.

“If you just get in another fight, I could fund two more couples,” she says to her hubby.

