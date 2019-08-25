Music

See the Video That Made Billy Ray Cyrus a Star

He’s Wearing a Guitar, Then He's Not
by 11m ago

Painful though it may be, an achy breaky heart is not fatal. If it were, Billy Ray Cyrus wouldn’t be parading down “Old Town Road” with Lil Nas X, as he is today on his 58th birthday.

Cyrus was a rock star before anyone ever heard of him. To be more precise, he was depicted as a full-blown rock star in his first music video and — SHAZAM!!! — almost instantly he became one.

