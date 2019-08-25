See the Video That Made Billy Ray Cyrus a Star

</noscript> </div>

To that end, they staged the video at the Paramount Theater in Ashland, Kentucky, near Cyrus’ hometown of Flatwoods. In the opening scene, Cyrus arrives at the front entrance of the venue in a black limousine and steps out into a cordon of cops and a throng of clamoring, adoring women. He’s costumed in a long-sleeved red shirt, worn over a white T-shirt that’s tucked into skintight jeans, and shod in white tennis shoes.

Paul Natkin/Wire Image

But the distinguishing feature is his soon-to-be distinctive mullet, short hair on top and the long hair tied back in a ponytail. In every detail, he was a sartorial reproach to the then-prevailing cowboy look affected by Garth Brooks, Clint Black, Alan Jackson, Ricky Van Shelton and lesser lights.

The scene then shifts to him leaping onstage, strumming his acoustic guitar and dancing about fiendishly under stabbing overhead spotlights while the ladies out front dance and swoon to his every move. The continuity is not the best — sometimes he’s wearing the guitar and sometimes he’s not — but what the hell, he’s rocking and the crowd seems to be experiencing a collective orgasm.

