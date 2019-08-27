Artist Discovery: Sarah Ames, Dylan Brady, Temecula Road

CMT Artist Discovery’s latest additions — Sarah Ames, Dylan Brady, and Temecula Road — are the kinds of artists we love to spotlight. Just one look at these videos and you’ll understand why we’re obsessed.

Sarah Ames

“Stoned”

“Don’t be so quick to judge!” That’s the message Sarah Ames hopes to impart in her newest video, “Stoned.”

The California native explains, “This video is exactly what I imagined for this song and incorporates a bunch of colorful characters that go so well with the lyrics. Each character is shown passing judgment, but then we see sides of them that might be seen as ‘imperfect’ or ‘sin-like.’ It’s comical, but also a great representation of the song’s message and hypocrisy in society.”

Ames filmed the video on a hot, humid day, with just a few breaks to chill out. “We sometimes left the A/C running in our cars so we could hop in and cool off for a few minutes in between shots! But other than that, it was a perfect, blue sky day and we couldn’t have ask for better. The cast and crew were so great — so thankful for everyone’s hard work.”

Now living in Nashville, Ames says it feels awesome to share “Stoned” with her fans. “This video is my favorite one yet,” she says. “I love the colors, personality, and storyline. The director Preston Leatherman did a great job and I can’t wait for people to see this!”

Dylan Brady

“Over Us”