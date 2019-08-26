DCC: Making the Team Trivia: Season 14, Ep. 4

Are you still recovering from night one of training camp on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader: Making the Team?

So are we. We’ve really got to exercise more…

Camp started with a bang, meaning lightning speed choreography, nerves, frustrations, and a few tears, from the dancers and from us, honestly.

The rookies learned very quickly that the bar was set high as they watched the veterans dominated the dancefloor. Can the new crop work their way to the top and boot out a regular? Only time will tell.

How much do you remember from season 14, episode 4? Trivia is ready, let’s go!

An all-new episode of DCC: Making the Team airs this Friday, Aug. 30 at 9 PM ET/8 CT only on CMT.