Ingrid Andress Knew Just One Person in Nashville

I think I like those the best because they make you feel all these feelings. And I like happy songs but I’m trying to listen to something that gets me to feel something when I listen to music. I want to feel understood. If I’m happy, I don’t need to listen to a happy song to stay happy, you know?

You’ve got some power in your voice. How did you develop your delivery?

My favorite singer when I was younger was Whitney Houston, so I would sing her songs over and over and over again on the karaoke machine. And she hit really high notes sometimes, and she makes it sound so effortless and I always wanted to have that. So honestly, it was from me trying to sound like different artists and then all of a sudden it molds over time into your own voice.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Billboard

Was there a Whitney song you kept coming back to?

I think… it’s hard to pick a favorite, honestly.

If it’s karaoke, it’s got to be “I Want to Dance With Somebody.”

Yes it is!! (laughs) That is my karaoke song!! (laughs) Oh my God, it is the worst! It’s so hard to sing and I don’t know why I pick it, but drunk me is like, “Let’s do this thing.” Yeah, without fail. I feel so bad for anybody in the bar when that song comes on.

How did you get an interest in writing songs?

When I would practice piano, I would get really bored, so I would make up stuff to sing along with whatever I was practicing. I always liked it, I just didn’t really know it was a career until I met Kara DioGuardi. I loved poetry and words but I never really put the two together until I realized that it was a thing. I thought that every artist wrote their own stuff and it just happened.

