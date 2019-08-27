Ingrid Andress Knew Just One Person in Nashville

One of CMT’s Next Women of Country, Ingrid Andress is reliving the experience of introducing a new boyfriend to her family in the poignant single, “More Hearts Than Mine.” She’ll embark on a European tour in September, but first she dropped by CMT.com to visit about the path that led her to Nashville.
CMT: I understand that you lived in Denver and went to college in Boston, and now you live in Nashville. I’m curious, what do you consider your hometown?
I’d say Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is still home because I spent the majority of growing up there. It’s a suburb of Denver, so it’s not tiny, but it’s really beautiful out there, lots of open rolling hills. Still a part of me loves Boston, too, because I feel like wherever you go to college you discover yourself.