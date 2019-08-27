Music

Jason Aldean Puts “Rearview Town” on the Map

It's the Fourth No. 1 from Latest Album
by 15m ago

After a 26-week trek, Jason Aldean’s grim valedictory, “Rearview Town,” has arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart.

This makes his 21st single to achieve that distinction in Billboard, as well as his fourth No.1 single from the album of the same name.

