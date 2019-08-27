Music Jason Aldean Puts “Rearview Town” on the Map It's the Fourth No. 1 from Latest Album by Edward Morris 15m ago After a 26-week trek, Jason Aldean’s grim valedictory, “Rearview Town,” has arrived at No. 1 on Billboard’s country airplay chart. This makes his 21st single to achieve that distinction in Billboard, as well as his fourth No.1 single from the album of the same name. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Luke Combs’ This One’s for You holds onto the top country album spot, where it’s resided for most of the past 116 weeks. There are no blockbuster debuts to report, only two new albums and two first-time songs. Brett Young’s The Acoustic Sessions checks in at No. 31, while Hunter Hayes’ Wild Blue, Part I arrives at No. 44. Returning to the albums rankings are Cole Swindell’s All of It (No.49) and Shania Twain’s Greatest Hits (No. 50). Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The new singles are Maren Morris’ “The Bones” (rattling in at No. 57) and Rayne Johnson’s “Front Seat” (No. 59). Following “Rearview Town” in descending order within the Top 5 songs cluster are Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” Luke Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots” and Dan + Shay’s “All to Myself” (last week’s No. 1). Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The No. 2 through No. 5 albums are the eponymous Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me, Combs’ The Prequel EP and Chris Stapleton’s Traveller. See you in September. Edward Morris Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.