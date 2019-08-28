</noscript> </div>

From the Artist: “I couldn’t be more proud of the way my first music video turned out. The video for ‘Dust on a Diamond’ was directed by Roman White, which was a dream come true! Filming it was one of the highlights of my music career thus far. When Roman sent the final product, I teared up a little because he truly brought this song to life.

“This video perfectly reflects what I wrote the song about. I was mentally abused and gaslighted by a pathological liar who didn’t know how to love. When I would try to leave him, he would run crying to my best friend and my mom so that they would convince me to take him back. I got so lost that a part of me truly believed I was the problem — doomed to want the player type and just unable to appreciate a ‘nice’ guy.

“Also, no one really reacted strongly when I told them the things he would do that seemed like major red flags to me, so I thought I was just going crazy and looking for flaws. Then one day he couldn’t outrun the truth, and I found out I should have listened to my gut all along. I left and felt at peace for the first time in years.”

Honey Country, “Country Strong”

