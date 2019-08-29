Music

Abby Anderson: “Good Lord” and a Good Dreamer

She’s Among CMT’s Next Women of County
1h ago

Abby Anderson has wanted to be in Nashville forever. And now the exuberant Texas native is finally getting her shot, with fun introductory singles such as “Good Lord.” Just after coming off tour with Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, Anderson — who is one of CMT’s Next Women of Country — settled into a comfy couch for a cheerful chat.

CMT: I understand you moved here to Nashville as a teenager. What do you remember most about the conversations with your parents leading up to that decision to move?

Oh my gosh, I didn’t really ask. I more like told them what I was going to do. So they kind of had to agree. My whole family always knew that I wanted to move to Nashville, and I was going to be a country music star one day. They always knew that was my dream, and so they weren’t exactly surprised when I told them I was leaving.

