Matt Stell Gives Bachelor in Paradise a Happily Ever After

On a very special episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night (Aug. 27), the fantasy continued for Christopher Randone and Krystal Nielson when they tied the knot right there on the show. And one of country’s most promising new artists was there to sing for the couple right before they said, “I do.”

The ceremony, which took place at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, wouldn’t have been complete without Stell’s love song for the now-happy couple. (There has been drama in the past, but let’s just leave that in the past for now.) And Stell’s “Prayed for You” fit the theme of the looking-for-love reality show so, so well.

I ain’t the church-pew regular, twice-on-Sunday, quote-you-the-scripture kind

I’m far from a preacher, but I’m a believer

’Cause every single day, before I knew your name

I couldn’t see your face, but I prayed for you

Every heartbreak trail when all hope fell

On the highway to hell, I prayed for you

Stell was there in his best blue suit, standing by the bridesmaids, as he shared his acoustic ballad about finding the love you’ve been praying for. He sang the song during the wedding processional. Show host Chris Harrison was there to officially officiate the non-denominational ceremony, and guests included Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins and many more from the Bachelor franchise.

Here’s to making happily ever after a genuine reality for Mr. & Mrs. Randone.

Denise Truscello



Stell wrote the song — his breakout debut single — with Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz.



