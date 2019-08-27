Matt Stell Gives Bachelor in Paradise a Happily Ever After

On a very special episode of Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday night (Aug. 27), the fantasy continued for Christopher Randone and Krystal Nielson when they tied the knot right there on the show. And one of country’s most promising new artists was there to sing for the couple right before they said, “I do.”
Today’s our WEDDING DAY! Tune in at 8pm PST on @abcnetwork to see me marry my best friend!!! Also, I cant wait for you to finally see my beautiful @martinalianabridal dress that made me feel like such a beautiful bride!! ☀️✨✨ #weddingday #glittergoosewedding #bachelorinparadise
Before we begin this beautiful wedding, is just like to thank everyone who took time out of their busy lives to come and celebrate. I’d like to thank ABC for supporting our relationship since we got engaged in paradise with always being there for us every single day. I’d like to thank the handlers whom I’ve grown great relationships with them and were always there to help no matter if it were a pedialyte or grabbing my bags. To every producer Todd, Ryan, Megan, Eddie, Peter, Bill, and everyone I’m not naming. Each of you guiding me on a path of really learning about myself which has molded the man I am today. To Elan, thank you for getting the goofy story out of me that began the bachelor path of giving me a chance on the show. To Megan the boss ass bitch of ABC who helped plan this wedding with ease and took all the stress off our shoulders. To Chris for officiating and putting your trust into us to make this beautiful wedding happen. To Becca & Tia, thank you for supporting and being there knowing we didn’t have some good moments in the past but to move forward and show you’re support just shows the type of women you are. To my friends and family, thank you for supporting me and always being there for me whenever I need a phone call, a text, or a shoulder to cry on. Lastly, to my wife, thank you for inspiring me. Thank you for being a strong independent woman I adore. Thank you for having my back. Thank you for being the best friend anyone could have. And thank you for transforming me in the man I am today. This was a moment I’ll never forget. Love, Chris
The ceremony, which took place at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, wouldn’t have been complete without Stell’s love song for the now-happy couple. (There has been drama in the past, but let’s just leave that in the past for now.) And Stell’s “Prayed for You” fit the theme of the looking-for-love reality show so, so well.
I ain’t the church-pew regular, twice-on-Sunday, quote-you-the-scripture kind
I’m far from a preacher, but I’m a believer
’Cause every single day, before I knew your name
I couldn’t see your face, but I prayed for you
Every heartbreak trail when all hope fell
On the highway to hell, I prayed for you
Stell was there in his best blue suit, standing by the bridesmaids, as he shared his acoustic ballad about finding the love you’ve been praying for. He sang the song during the wedding processional. Show host Chris Harrison was there to officially officiate the non-denominational ceremony, and guests included Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Becca Kufrin, Ben Higgins and many more from the Bachelor franchise.
Here’s to making happily ever after a genuine reality for Mr. & Mrs. Randone.
Stell wrote the song — his breakout debut single — with Ash Bowers and Allison Veltz.