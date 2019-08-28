Music

UPDATED CMA Awards: All the Nominations Announced

Ashley McBryde and Jimmie Allen Reveal (Almost) All the Final Categories
by 58m ago

Well, now we know.

As of Wednesday morning (Aug. 28), we know which country artists the Country Music Association deemed worthy of one of their coveted CMA Awards nominations.

There were announced by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde on Good Morning America. And after they made the announcement, they performed Morgan Wallen’s “If I Know Me” with Wallen. (Not to be confused with the 1991 No. 1 song of the same name from George Strait.)

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 13 with hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban

New Artist
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris

Musical Event
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn feat. Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell

Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Music Video
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musician
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro