Ashley McBryde and Jimmie Allen Reveal (Almost) All the Final Categories

Well, now we know.

As of Wednesday morning (Aug. 28), we know which country artists the Country Music Association deemed worthy of one of their coveted CMA Awards nominations.

There were announced by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde on Good Morning America. And after they made the announcement, they performed Morgan Wallen’s “If I Know Me” with Wallen. (Not to be confused with the 1991 No. 1 song of the same name from George Strait.)

The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 13 with hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

New Artist

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Girl, Maren Morris

Musical Event

“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn feat. Luke Combs

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Music Video

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Girl,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musician

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Mac McAnally

Ilya Toshinsky

Derek Wells