Well, now we know.
As of Wednesday morning (Aug. 28), we know which country artists the Country Music Association deemed worthy of one of their coveted CMA Awards nominations.
There were announced by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde on Good Morning America. And after they made the announcement, they performed Morgan Wallen’s “If I Know Me” with Wallen. (Not to be confused with the 1991 No. 1 song of the same name from George Strait.)
If I know me,
I'll have you hopping up in my passenger seat @MorganWallen pic.twitter.com/rhTLyeu8al
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 28, 2019
The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 13 with hosts Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
New Artist
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Girl, Maren Morris
Musical Event
“All My Favorite People,” Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn feat. Luke Combs
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks feat. Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road” (remix), Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens in a Small Town,” Brantley Gilbert feat. Lindsay Ell
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Music Video
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Girl,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musician
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Mac McAnally
Ilya Toshinsky
Derek Wells