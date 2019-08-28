DCC: Making the Team Ep. 4 Recap: Training Camp Begins

The Best GIFs to Catch You Up on All the Action

Last week’s (Aug. 23) episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team brought us to the moment we’d all been awaiting: the start of training camp.

It was a wild night, and in case you missed it, we have a few of our favorite GIFs handy to catch you up on all the action from the crazy choreography to Kelli and Judy’s cues of approval…or disapproval. Uh-oh!

Shaking In Our Boots Us, too, Gina Marie. This is intense and we’re on our couch in pajamas! Get Up and Get Down So the rookies give it their best, but the insane pace of the choreography was too much for pretty much everyone. Getting up to speed is hard to do when the speed is lightning. Would We Call That Field Ready? Oh Lord, Kelli is wiping her glasses. This ain’t good, people. Hmmmm… And this from Judy. Ok, ladies, we’ve got to get it together. ”WOW” This happens at least once every season. Someone comes along who is fantastic, but just needs that something “extra.” We think the makeover episode could address some of that “WOW!” Speaking of “WOW” Amanda definitely has the sparkle, but heck, even she struggled on night one. Nod Your Head Because some yesses are harder than others… THE OFFICE Spoiler Alert: THIS is the only thing you want to hear in Kelli’s office. It means you are safe. You have high-kicked your way to immunity. Fortunately, on night one that was the case for everyone. WHEW.

