The 23 Award-Winning CMA Nomination Reactions from Artists

They Are Humble, Happy, Blessed and Not Okay
We live in the age of spin. So no matter who is nominated for what at the upcoming CMA Awards, artists’ teams will find ways to make it sound like someone has already won something.

But the artists themselves? They are way more chill about it. Excited? Sure. But still very chill.

So while Maren Morris could advertise the fact that she is the most nominated artist this year with her six nominations, she is acting simultaneously shocked and awed.

Her husband had a little bit more to say on Maren’s behalf. What are spouses for, right?

Here’s are a few more of our favorite humble responses from artists about their own inclusion and their friends’ nominations as well.

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Maddie & Tae

Hardy

Old Dominion

Dierks Bentley

Little Big Town

Kelsea Ballerini

Zac Brown Band

Lady Antebellum

Cody Johnson

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Midland

Brantley Gilbert

Lindsay Ell

Billy Ray Cyrus

Carly Pearce

