They Are Humble, Happy, Blessed and Not Okay

We live in the age of spin. So no matter who is nominated for what at the upcoming CMA Awards, artists’ teams will find ways to make it sound like someone has already won something.

But the artists themselves? They are way more chill about it. Excited? Sure. But still very chill.

So while Maren Morris could advertise the fact that she is the most nominated artist this year with her six nominations, she is acting simultaneously shocked and awed.

really unexpected to wake up to but DAMN. thank you, @CountryMusic and my peers for the nominations this year.✨ pic.twitter.com/7iWChgsb6c — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 28, 2019

Her husband had a little bit more to say on Maren’s behalf. What are spouses for, right?

Massive day for my better half. Never gets old. She worked for 3 years on this album and it’s amazing to see her get recognized. Congrats on the billion nominations, girl. @MarenMorris #girl — Ryan Hurd (@RyanHurd) August 28, 2019

Here’s are a few more of our favorite humble responses from artists about their own inclusion and their friends’ nominations as well.

Blake Shelton

Happy Gods Country is getting some CMA love but mostly happy for some of my favorite people getting nominated Scott Hendricks, Jenee Fleenor, Sophie Muller and Garth Brooks!!! I’m damn proud to work with each you. Congratulations! @CountryMusic — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 28, 2019

Also I’m extremely happy for Devin Dawson, Hardy and Jordan Schmidt for their song of the year nomination! Thank you guys for an incredible song. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 28, 2019

Carrie Underwood

Can’t wait until November 13th!!! I’m feeling beyond blessed and so happy this morning! Thanks #CMA for the wonderful news!!! #CMAAwards #CountryMusicIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/sMg09j4eP0 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) August 28, 2019

Brooks & Dunn

It’s an honor to be nominated for Musical Event of the Year for “Brand New Man” with @lukecombs and Duo of the Year at this year’s #CMAawards. pic.twitter.com/ub9peHeSE3 — Brooks & Dunn (@BrooksAndDunn) August 28, 2019

Brothers Osborne

Maddie & Tae

WHAAAATTTTT! @CountryMusic, it is a huge honor to be nominated and recognized this year. Cannot wait to celebrate all of the amazing artists, songwriters, producers and creators in a couple of months. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/0hWcWPduHI — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) August 28, 2019

Hardy

Ain’t a bad way to start the day…. #GodsCountry has been nominated for this year’s @CountryMusic's Song of the Year pic.twitter.com/qMQ9dnETOz — HARDY (@HardyMusic) August 28, 2019

Old Dominion

Dierks Bentley

thankful is an understatement – thank you @CountryMusic. make sure to tune in nov. 13 #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/sK40SR1FFI — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) August 28, 2019

Little Big Town

So grateful to be a part of this country music family. Thank you for the nomination. #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/NnIij579r1 — Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) August 28, 2019

Kelsea Ballerini

will this is really wonderful and exciting and I can’t wait to be there and celebrate country music with my friends. thank you thank you thank you. ❤️ https://t.co/L5A7ch9ywe — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 28, 2019

Zac Brown Band

Very humbling to see our name on the list…thank you!!! #VocalGroupofTheYear #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/p0yjPHVkZd — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) August 28, 2019

Lady Antebellum

What a way to start the day!! Appreciate the love here @CountryMusic! Real excited about what we’ve accomplished together as a band so far and can’t wait to share what else we’ve been working on. #CMAawards https://t.co/CsyusiZlxq — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) August 28, 2019

Cody Johnson

Pretty cool waking up to my first #CMAawards nomination. Appreciate the support from y’all. pic.twitter.com/dIA5RzQnB4 — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) August 28, 2019

Dan + Shay

woke up to some incredible news this morning! we’re nominated for… • album of the year

• vocal duo of the year

• single of the year

• song of the year at the @cma awards! thanks to everyone who voted for us! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/00JkYCOde8 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) August 28, 2019

Kacey Musgraves

Thank y’all for my nominations!! https://t.co/FmtF15zI07 — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) August 28, 2019

Midland

Couple @cma nominations and the overwhelming love “LET IT ROLL” is gettin’ got me feelin’ like The King today. https://t.co/o9IdqzJiLD pic.twitter.com/ycspP9YuOH — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) August 28, 2019

Brantley Gilbert

Can’t thank @lindsayell, the #bgnation, friends, family and the #cmaawards enough for this nomination…. Honored to be up against such amazing artists…. #musicaleventoftheyear pic.twitter.com/spDplaoExI — Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) August 28, 2019

Lindsay Ell

Woah. SO grateful. Still so surprised… Thank you so much for making this song a part of your lives. @brantleygilbert and I ARE SO EXCITED. Thank you @CountryMusic!!! #WHIAST #BGNation pic.twitter.com/GpY0v5HsPm — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) August 28, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus

Carly Pearce