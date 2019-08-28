Man! I Feel Like a Birthday!

VIDEO
When it comes her turn, Rimes will relive being a child star in Texas and how another local singer — Janet McBride — enabled her to put that distinctive yodel break in her debut hit, “Blue.” But being celebrated at such a young age, she’ll note, brought with it immense emotional burdens, some of which she much later worked out in writing and performing the song “Destructive.”
In it, she yells, “I want to be destructive, trash everything in sight/beat the devil at his game, abuse myself all night/I want to bitch the world out, one long aching scream/Don’t want anybody wanting anything from me.” She unveiled the song, which never charted as a single, when she did
Live From Abbey Road.
Naturally, Owen will relate how a sports injury sidelined him long enough for him to learn to play guitar, which, in turn, led him to a gig performing in a local bar. Then there was the venturing to Nashville and five years later the thrill of finally landing his first No. 1, “Barefoot Blue Jean Night.”
And talk about pranks and screw-ups, he’s had plenty touring with the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Chris Janson, Dan + Shay and the Cadillac Three. He may also get around to telling how his people talked John Mellencamp’s people into letting him release “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and giving him another No. 1.
Modesty prevents Twain from talking about her five Grammy awards or Rimes her two. But Owen feels free to inquire if the experience is as cool as it looks. Having racked up a lot of movie and TV roles, it’s not at all surprising or untoward that some of them seep into Rimes’ conversation.
Where else may their weather-enforced intimacy lead them? Twain has a Las Vegas residency coming up in December that will run into June 2020. Rimes will headline her You and Me and Christmas Tour that stretches from Nov. 30 to Dec. 15. And, apart from touring, Owen keeps busy with his Good Company With Jake podcast. Lots to chat about there.
The sky is clearing, the winds have died down and to wrap up this fantasy get-together, here comes the waitress with a decorated Honey Bun for each of the vagabond celebrants. Then it’s back to the buses and away.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.