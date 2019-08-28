Man! I Feel Like a Birthday!

Today is a real candle burner! It’s Shania Twain’s 54th, LeAnn Rimes’ 37th and Jake Owen’s 38th birthday.

In honor of this cosmic convergence, let us conjure up a “Twilight Zone” situation in which all three are celebrating together. Let’s imagine that tornadoes are rolling across the plains today, splintering houses and tossing 18-wheelers around like empty plastic milk jugs. Imagine further that Twain’s, Rimes’ and Owen’s tour buses have all pulled into the same truck stop in search of shelter. What stories might the three artists share as they relax together to wait out the storm?

