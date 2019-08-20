The Inevitable Road Trip Tim McGraw Had to Take

Sure, Tim McGraw is singing now. That’s because he’s on a cross-country road trip with his daughter Gracie.

But what about that journey home without her? Then what? My guess: less singing, more weeping.

When you have kids, you know that one day, they will leave. And you’re happy for them. But I’m here to tell you that the journey back after the final drop off — on a flight alone, in a car alone, or anywhere else that you are and they are not — is pretty brutal. Even the lonely ride back down the elevator after saying goodbye to my youngest daughter in Austin, Texas nearly broke my heart.

So when McGraw recently posted a sweet front-seat singalong with Gracie, belting out the 1981 duet from Barbra Streisand the Barry Gibb “What Kind Of Fool,” and everyone was in awe of her pipes and his background vocals, I was bracing for reality.

And this is it.

Gracie has moved to Los Angeles to pursue her own kind of music. So now that the 28-hour drive that most likely took father and daughter through Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California is over, things are about to get real. For everyone.

“It’s kind of wild that Nashville has been my home base for my whole life but it never really felt like home to me,” she admitted on Instagram a week ago.

“Tomorrow I start my journey to the big LA baby!!! Even though it feels as if I’ve been living there these past two years already, it all seems surreal that it’s actually happening, I’m actually moving. Nashville, TN wouldn’t feel like home without the people. Other than family, to me, my friends are my home. I couldn’t have asked for better people in my life and I can’t believe how lucky I’ve been to be able to love the people I love, and man do I love my people! Last night my friends threw me a little send off and I tried so hard not to cry because. This move isn’t an ending it’s a beginning!

“As hard as it is to leave my friends here, I don’t feel sad. This is a start of a journey where I can actually care about myself and do things for ME!! I’ve never been that person and honestly it’s very scary but I’m so proud of myself. I’ve never been able to say that and really believe it. Without my people I wouldn’t believe in myself, so thank you for believing in me. I love you all so much. Thank you. You mean the world to me. See you soon new home!! Also!! Thanks to my b @angelinacastillopho for this photo where I actually felt like the POWERFUL woman I AM!! Let’s get it!!”

Obviously, we all want the best for the eldest McGraw daughter. But right now, my thoughts and prayers are with her dad and mom Faith Hill, who are one step closer to the empty nest that is so quiet it’s almost deafening.

Gracie, who was born in 1997, has two younger sisters, Maggie and Audrey.

