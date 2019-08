Midland is bringing the Texas in this edition of Night Out Nashville. The cause of celebration? The release of their second album, Let It Roll.

“It’s kind of our second home, I guess,” says Mark Wystrach of Music City. “We’ve come out here and done some of our best collaborations, including recording a good part of the album out here. So, in a sense, it’s responsible for a lot of the music we make.



“Nashville is country music,” says Jess Carson. “I don’t think you can be in country music and not have at least a toe in Nashville.”

Let It Roll draws on the classic country sounds of the ’70s and ’80s, especially on irresistible songs like “Playboys” and “Put the Hurt on Me.”

“’Playboys’ is definitely a personal song to us,” says Carson. “It’s a road song about a band, about the brotherhood that you form. The chorus is, ’So get on the stage and play, boys.'”

Wystrach adds, “It’s an understanding that this is what you were built to do.”