TV

Racing Wives Ep. 5 Sneak Peek: Amber Crashes Into Daddy Issues

Amber heads home to Canada for some R&R on the next 'Racing Wives' episode, but not everything is so relaxing.
by 12m ago

A Canadian homecoming will be more strained than serene for Amber on the next episode of Racing Wives, as she’ll continue to struggle to get the respect of her father, a fellow race car driver.

Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com.