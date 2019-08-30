TV Racing Wives Ep. 5 Sneak Peek: Amber Crashes Into Daddy Issues Amber heads home to Canada for some R&R on the next 'Racing Wives' episode, but not everything is so relaxing. by Matthew Scott Donnelly 12m ago A Canadian homecoming will be more strained than serene for Amber on the next episode of Racing Wives, as she’ll continue to struggle to get the respect of her father, a fellow race car driver. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com. </noscript> </div> Upon arriving home to Winnipeg in the sneak peek above, Amber explains that her dad, Mike, has been racing for more than 30 years, and has many championships to his name. And while Amber has put up impressive showings, herself, as a driver, she says she still feels like she’s falling short of his expectations. “Part of the reason we’re so close is because of racing, but a lot of the reasons we fought was because of racing too,” she says. “In the back of my mind, I always had that question: ’Would my dad think I was a better race car driver if I was a boy?’ I feel like I’ve constantly had to prove myself how committed I am to this sport, to this passion.” And, as Amber’s struggling to land sponsorships in North Carolina, she says she’s beginning to wonder if her time in the United States is worth the sacrifice, especially since she doesn’t see her dad giving her any more respect. “It’s definitely lonely in Charlotte,” she says. “It’s just hard to be away from my family, my friends, my boyfriend.” “I want to believe that I’m gonna be this big NASCAR star,” she adds. “But I don’t know it for sure, and if I don’t race, is it worth being away for months on end?” Think Amber can stick it out in North Carolina? Tune in to the next episode of Racing Wives Friday at 10/9c! Matthew Scott Donnelly