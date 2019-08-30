</noscript> </div>

“Part of the reason we’re so close is because of racing, but a lot of the reasons we fought was because of racing too,” she says. “In the back of my mind, I always had that question: ’Would my dad think I was a better race car driver if I was a boy?’ I feel like I’ve constantly had to prove myself how committed I am to this sport, to this passion.”

And, as Amber’s struggling to land sponsorships in North Carolina, she says she’s beginning to wonder if her time in the United States is worth the sacrifice, especially since she doesn’t see her dad giving her any more respect.

“It’s definitely lonely in Charlotte,” she says. “It’s just hard to be away from my family, my friends, my boyfriend.”

“I want to believe that I’m gonna be this big NASCAR star,” she adds. “But I don’t know it for sure, and if I don’t race, is it worth being away for months on end?”

