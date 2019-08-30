Music

Hear Craig Morgan’s “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”

He Honors His Late Son in New Ballad
by 56m ago

You’re going to need to pull yourself together after hearing Craig Morgan’s new single, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” He’s the sole writer on the song, but some would be led to believe that a higher power guided him.

