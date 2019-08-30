Hear Craig Morgan’s “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost”

by
Craig Shelburne
56m ago
You’re going to need to pull yourself together after hearing
Craig Morgan’s new single, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” He’s the sole writer on the song, but some would be led to believe that a higher power guided him.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
It’s been three years since Craig Morgan’s 19-year-old son Jerry Greer died in a drowning accident, and Morgan’s kept a lower profile than usual since that time. Being a dedicated member of the Grand Ole Opry, he’s continued to make appearances there, and he’s performed this song on its stage. Just for the fact that he can make it through without crying, he deserves every standing ovation he gets.
As country fans know, Craig Morgan can deliver a ballad — and the vocal power here is impressive — but what makes this song shine is the lyric. If ever there was a song that will force you to the side of the road and compose yourself, this is it.