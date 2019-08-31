CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Burning House,” Cam

</noscript> </div>

To have that happen early on for the work that I was doing, and will be doing, told me you don’t have to listen to all the logical stuff of what music is supposed to be to be successful. And for better or for worse I got the validation that you can do something that’s very unique — a ballad and vulnerable and dark and sparse and no drums — and people will respond. It shaped me and it definitely has shaped all the work I have been done since.

The further away I get from it, the more I realize how big it was. I knew it was big and I still know how much it means because I’ll sing it and it gets the same response at every show. This song still moves people. There’s a lot of great music and to say that it can stand the test of a decade and still emerge as one of the songs that people still remember and care about, it’s really cool.