Music

CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Burning House,” Cam

“This song still moves people.”
by 1h ago

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Cam talks about her 2015 single, “Burning House.”

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings. Here’s Cam, in her own words:

“Burning House” started for me with a personal story and it came from an experience I had dating a guy in college. He was really important to me, meant a lot to me, and our breakup wasn’t very nice on my part. I felt really bad about that.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.