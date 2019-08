It’s the moment they’ve been waiting for since the dream began: the moment they put on that iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader uniform.

Let us clarify, though. It’s not official just yet. But tonight, the girls will meet one-on-one with Kelli and the DCC seamstress for a custom-fitting in the event that they do make the team.

I mean, we got chills when we saw the uniform, too. It’s in the freaking Smithsonian, folks!



So who will get to wear that iconic uniform at the start of the season? We’ll get one step closer tonight.

An all-new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airs at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.