Why the Joy in Trisha Yearwood’s Voice Comes Through Loud and Clear

She Used All the Wisdom in Her Back Pocket for Her Every Girl

Now that we’ve had a couple of days to listen to Trisha Yearwood’s new album Every Girl, we completely agree with her. If you listen closely, you’ll hear more than just solid country music. You’ll hear joy.

And that’s what Yearwood hears, too.

“When I listen to the record, I hear the joy in my voice,” Yearwood said in a radio interview. The album, her first batch of new music since her 2007’s Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love, has 14 songs and is packed with some unexpected and expected collaborations: Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks, Don Henley and Patty Loveless all shine on Every Girl. “I was having the best time making this record. And I hear it. And I hope that people will hear it, too. My end game is to make a record I’m really proud of!”

She added that she feels like there is something extra special about this album. “When we were making it, I got that feeling of the first time — but after all of these years and experiences.

“I think it feels even better with that wisdom in my back pocket. I’m so grateful to still have passion to do this. These songs make it new all over again. Now, I just can’t wait to get out there and sing them for the first time in front of folks everywhere in the fall.”

To do the release of the new music justice, Yearwood hit the road for her Every Girl Road Trip. She celebrated first on Friday (Aug. 30) in her hometown of Monticello, Georgia, then wove her way through Georgia and Tennessee making a few stops along the way, until she arrived at her final destination on Sunday: Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, where Yearwood once worked as a tour guide.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro




