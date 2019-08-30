Music Miranda Lambert Comes Clean About Life’s Messes New Video for "It All Comes Out in the Wash" by Alison Bonaguro 5h ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The message in Miranda Lambert’s video for “It All Comes Out in the Wash” is country simplicity at its finest: Life is messy, but it cleans up real nice. After writing the song Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey for her Wildcard album, Lambert worked with longtime video collaborator Trey Fanjoy to get a little mud on their tires and then clean it all up. Just like you do with real-life messes. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro