Ashley McBryde Says Some Nights Actually Aren’t Meant to Last Forever

“We had to walk away from it to give it a second to breathe,” she said of the songwriting session. “When we got back in a room, this time Shane was with us and I joked, ‘You know, hotel rooms…they only have one night stand for a reason. They’re one night stand-ers.’ Shane and Nic’s eyes lit up, ‘Did you just say one night standards?’”

The song will be on McBryde’s follow-up to her debut album Girl Going Nowhere, and is expected to be released in full in early 2020.

Listen to what McBryde had to say about her not-so-overnight success in a recent Hot 20 episode:



Alison Bonaguro




