Cue Johnny Cash’s First Music Video, “The Baron”

</noscript> </div>

As it’s explained in this 2003 story, CMT.com contributor Edward Morris wrote: “The Man in Black’s first concept video came with the picturization of his 1981 hit, ’The Baron.’ In both the song and video, ’The Baron’ is a wise and elegantly attired pool shark who teaches Billy Joe, a rising young hustler, how the game is really played.

“After he’s taken the upstart’s last dime, the desperate Billy Joe bets his last possession of value, his mother’s gold wedding ring. Instantly, the Baron recognizes the ring as the one he gave his wife years ago before he abandoned her. That’s it! Game called on account of tears. An ideally cast Marty Stuart plays the role of Billy Joe. (In 1984, the video evolved into a made-for-TV movie, The Baron and the Kid.)”