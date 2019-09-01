Music

Cue Johnny Cash’s First Music Video, “The Baron”

June Carter Cash, Marty Stuart Co-Star
Johnny Cash’s imposing presence fills the room in this 1981 music video for “The Baron,” which co-stars his wife, June Carter Cash, and future son-in-law Marty Stuart. It’s one of those music videos that lets the story unfold in its own time, so listen closely.

