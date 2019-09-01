Why We All Need the Kind of Makeover Wanda the Wanderer Just Had

Miranda Lambert: Sometimes You Lose a Rhinestone, But You Keep Your Crown On

Over the holiday weekend, Miranda Lambert had a gem of an Instagram post.

Technically, it was about TJ, the man who takes care of Lambert’s vintage Airstream traveling cocktail bar.

But actually, it was all about life.

Because as Lambert explains in the long caption underneath the picture, TJ had done a few things to Wanda — the trailer named after Lambert’s feisty grandmother — that had made her appreciate him. And appreciate how sometimes all we need is a little makeover.

“TJ inspired me this week. I got to the venue on Friday and he had the biggest smile on his face,” Lambert shared. “He showed me all the things Wanda had done to tune her up for the tour. New screen, new wheels, a polish, and the best part is he had her crown repainted and replaced the missing rhinestones she had lost along the road in the last few years.

“To me that is a metaphor for this life,” she wrote. “Sometimes you lose a rhinestone or two but you keep your crown on.”

Wanda is a Flying Cloud Airstream from the 1950s, and for the past eight years, she has followed Lambert to all her shows, and serves as a cocktail bar on wheels. “She is our center. The place where the whole tour gets together to celebrate what we do. She is a little piece of home on the road for all of us.” In 2014, when Lambert brought Wanda to Chicago, I was lucky enough the get the grand tour of the tiny little house.

Lambert’s show in New Hampshire over the Labor Day weekend was the end of the summer tour, and now she’ll get busy rehearsing for her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour with the Pistol Annies, Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Elle King, Tenille Townes, and Caylee Hammack. The next show is on Sept. 13 in Connecticut.