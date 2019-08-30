Music

Did Dierks Bentley Just Become a Country Superfan?

The 13 Posts That Brought Out the Hardcore Fan in Bentley
by 7m ago

Now he knows how we feel.

Throughout the entire three days and nights of Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks festival in Colorado, he was posting non-stop about how blown away he was with all of the artists there. Which is exactly what the rest of us superfans do: we watch a show, fall madly in love with an artist, and start to spread the good word.

So instead of just thanking the fans for coming out — which is kind of the standard-issue tweet most artists post after a show — Bentley turned into a downright hardcore country superfan, and was very loquacious about the artists who played at his second annual Labor Day weekend music festival in the moutains.

1. First, Bentley was in awe of fans/friends showing up as The Judds to watch Deana Carter’s show.

2. And after night No. 1 — the 90s country night — wrapped, he was quick to thank everyone (and their alter egos) on stage:

3. Then he sat in awe of Ryan Hurd’s performance, while Hurd’s wife Maren Morris sat next to him doing the same.

4. After Luke Bryan played, Bentley had some pretty serious words for his friend, calling him entertainer of the year, every year.

5. Then it was Hardy’s turn to blow Bentley’s mind.

6. The only unkind thing that Bentley had to say about Bryan? He wasn’t catching enough fish.

7. It wasn’t just the A-listers winning Bentley over. He tweeted out some heartfelt praise for The War and Treaty, Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Tanya Trotter.

8. His last tweet from the fest went to Rita Wilson, for bringing her music and her joy to Seven Peaks.

9. Over on Instagram, he was very impressed with the wooden floor that fans were using to dance to Garth Brook’s “Callin’ Baton Rouge.”

10. And to spread the gospel according to the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Bentley shared this “Fishin’ in the Dark” crown singalong.

11. Bentley also named his new fave in a new sub-genre he called Heavy & Western: Larkin Poe.

12. He also opined Colorado’s Rapid Grass bluegrass show what Seven Peaks is all about.

13. The best of all Bentley’s posts was what he had to say about Diamond Rio: “Total Studs.”

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.
@alisonbonaguro