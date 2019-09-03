Taylor Dye Proves That You Cannot Die from a Broken Heart

Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Dye will not die from a broken heart after all.

Dye announced on Tuesday morning (Sept. 3) that she is engaged to songwriter Josh Kerr, saying that she can’t wait to love him forever. The two were engaged on Monday at what looks like their new house in Franklin, just south of Nashville.

And in his post, Kerr shared that he “bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. forever started Sept 2nd.”

Kerr has written songs for just about everyone in country music: Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Brett Eldredge, Abby Anderson, Danielle Bradbery, RaeLynn and, obviously, Maddie & Tae. But fortunately, he wasn’t the one to pen the duo’s latest hit all about the potential of dying from a broken heart.



