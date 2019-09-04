Music

CMT Next Up Now, Volume 2

by 1h ago

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Nate Botsford, “Luxury Float”

