CMT Next Up Now, Volume 2

From the Artist: “I got told a thousand times never to use my body or sexuality in my career. Basically, just be a voice, nothing else. The exact opposite of what they tell every straight performer, women and men. But that kind of advice kept me holding back — not wanting anyone to think the music I was making couldn’t stand it’s own two feet, but that wasn’t advice. It was fear, and I realized it was keeping me quiet in a whole different way. So when it came time to shoot the video for ’Top Shelf,’ I thought to hell with it — I wanted to feel as sexy as the song is, so we went full trope; wet white T-shirt, beach and all. And I am so proud of this video! Because it showcases me — all of me — not just the parts people are comfortable with. And what else am I doing in music, if not being myself? I’m not highlighting my sexuality to advance my career. I’m highlighting my sexuality because it’s a part of who I am, and more than that, something I am proud of.”

Jordyn Stoddard, “Bad Baby”



Influences: Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Natalie Hemby From the Artist: "The song shows the growth from my first record into the country/pop sound I truly want to capture as an artist. People watching the video get to feel like they're glancing into my wildest daydreams. It represents the feeling of falling in love and breathes life into the song by the raindrops, shadows, and purple/blue tones. I hope this video connects with anyone who knows this feeling all too well!"




