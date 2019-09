CMT Next Up Now, Volume 2

Next Up Now brings together a variety of country music videos each week. Check out these artists and find out who their influences are — directly from the musicians themselves. Then come back each week to discover who you should be listening to next.

Nate Botsford, “Luxury Float”



Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Brett Young, Michael W. Smith, and Ryan Tedder

From the Artist: “‘Luxury Float’ is an upbeat, summer anthem about living your best life while floating on the river. It’s about being happy with what you have, being present in the moment, and a tricked-out queen-sized air mattress. This is the most fun I’ve ever had working on a video.”

Kaleb Lee, “Cooler Weather”



Chris Stapleton, Travis Tritt, George Strait, Eric Church

From the Artist: “This video was so much fun to make. We essentially threw one of our normal summer parties on the lake and decided to film it!”

Rob Mayes, “Closer”



Alan Jackson, George Strait, and Michael Peterson

From the Artist: “‘Closer’ is a song about having a crush and wanting more; wanting to have it realized and hoping the feeling is mutual. It’s about the exciting kind of emotions that make you feel alive and the electricity and anticipation that makes you smile.”

Madeline Merlo, “Dear Me”



Fleetwood Mac, Kacey Musgraves, Joss Stone

From the Artist: “This is an incredibly special and important video to me. It perfectly encapsulates the message of the song in the place where I grew up dreaming and playing in. Thank you to Alice Comer for playing little Madeline with the fearless spirit I had as a child.”

Hunter Thomas Mounce, “Feelin’ the Fire Burn Out”



Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Tracy Lawrence, Brooks & Dunn

From the Artist: “I knew that being a firefighter I had access to a few resources. We found a house that was already scheduled to be burned and the Fire Department would be using it for training. I’m so thankful Chapel Hill let me step in and train with them for a day while also using the footage to make what is my favorite music video I’ve ever done.”

Brandon Stansell, “Top Shelf”



“All the women, oh and Vince Gill! Honestly, I grew up listening primarily to ’90s female country — Reba, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Shania Twain, Faith Hill. And then when I was in college, I started falling in love with artists like Skeeter Davis, Brenda Lee, and Dolly Parton. And now still, the majority of what I listen to now is female country. So, it’s not that I don’t love the men — because we all know I do love men — but it’s always been the women of country music who have inspired me and been my greatest influences.”

From the Artist: “I got told a thousand times never to use my body or sexuality in my career. Basically, just be a voice, nothing else. The exact opposite of what they tell every straight performer, women and men. But that kind of advice kept me holding back — not wanting anyone to think the music I was making couldn’t stand it’s own two feet, but that wasn’t advice. It was fear, and I realized it was keeping me quiet in a whole different way. So when it came time to shoot the video for ’Top Shelf,’ I thought to hell with it — I wanted to feel as sexy as the song is, so we went full trope; wet white T-shirt, beach and all. And I am so proud of this video! Because it showcases me — all of me — not just the parts people are comfortable with. And what else am I doing in music, if not being myself? I’m not highlighting my sexuality to advance my career. I’m highlighting my sexuality because it’s a part of who I am, and more than that, something I am proud of.”

Jordyn Stoddard, “Bad Baby”



Taylor Swift, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Natalie Hemby

From the Artist: “The song shows the growth from my first record into the country/pop sound I truly want to capture as an artist. People watching the video get to feel like they’re glancing into my wildest daydreams. It represents the feeling of falling in love and breathes life into the song by the raindrops, shadows, and purple/blue tones. I hope this video connects with anyone who knows this feeling all too well!”