Thomas Rhett Needs a Coffee Break, Too

You know that feeling when you just need some caffeine to get through your to-do list? Thomas Rhett is familiar.

When the songwriting ideas aren’t exactly flowing, he’s learned to get up and move around.

“Maybe I need to go take a lap around the bus, maybe I need to go pace, maybe I need to get a coffee,” he says. “I don’t know, whatever it is just to kind of change up the vibe and the energy. And most the time man, somebody will be like, ‘Oh, I had this title that I forgot about.’ And then they say it and you’re just like, ‘Yes!’”

