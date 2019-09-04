DCC: Making the Team Season 14, Ep. 5 Recap: New Uniforms and New Cuts

In case you missed episode five of DCC: Making the Team, you missed a mighty big moment: the very first DCC uniform fitting. And that wasn’t all you missed! From the field to the rehearsal studio (hi, Travis Wall!) to the dreaded office visits, here’s a DCC GIF recap to get you all caught up!
-
Everybody JUMP!
The girls take to the field to learn a signature DCC move: the jump split. Some sailed (literally into the air) while others were stumped.
-
You Gotta Just Try
Meredith has NEVER done a jump split, and we’ll just say she definitely got farther than we ever would in our lifetime.
-
Watch Out
Gina Marie gave it her all, but got a great reminder that you can’t fall behind at the risk of hurting a teammate. Gosh, this is all so stressful.
-
Measure Up
After all the jumping, the girls were given a much-needed break and the biggest surprise: their first time to try on the famous DCC uniform.
-
OMG
We wouldn’t want to either, honestly.
-
Assess the Situation
This is why you always listen to your mother when she tells you to wear the right bra, ladies…
-
A Total Moment
For some of the girls, wearing the uniform was amazingly emotional and full-circle. We honestly wanted to cry, too.
-
”I’M BACK, Y’ALL”
Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall returns to the rehearsal studio and can we just say WE’VE MISSED HIM.
-
Live for the Applause
Some of the ladies nailed Wall’s insanely creative and emotive choreography…
-
Oh Girl
Some were a little interesting, to say the least…
-
YASSSSS
But either way, it was a win-win of an episode.
Tune in Friday, Sept. 6 for an all-new Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.