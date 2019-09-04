Carrie Underwood to Publish Fit52 Life Book

Does This Mean We Can All Get Our Legs to Look Like Hers?

On Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 4), Carrie Underwood announced a brand new kind of writing venture. In addition to writing songs, she’s been busy writing a book about staying fit every day all 52 weeks of the year.

It’s called FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. Which is kind of a long title, but it definitely sounds like the kind of book that will be substantial, thorough and very motivational.

According to People, Underwood hopes her fans and readers will relate to the way she’s had to navigate being under so much pressure to always look perfect.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years. It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle,” Underwood told the magazine. The book will be released in 2020.

In a tweet about the news, Underwood referred to it as a fitness/lifestyle book.

My new fitness/lifestyle book is coming in 2020! #FindYourPath https://t.co/MXhAIWqAfM — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) September 4, 2019

Kevin Mazur