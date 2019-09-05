Music

Michael Ray Recalls His Make-or-Break Moment

"Her World or Mine" Star Leads CMT on Tour
by 8m ago

You might have seen Michael Ray before, but he promises you haven’t seen him like this.

With the upcoming CMT on Tour, Ray says he’ll be shaking things up on stage.

“We always bring our best to every show, but with the CMT name on top of it, it makes you want to elevate what you’re doing even more,” he says. “People that have seen us before, they’re going to see a whole new different show.”

