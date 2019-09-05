Michael Ray Recalls His Make-or-Break Moment

</noscript> </div>

Yeah, it’s fun seeing the connection. It’s fun seeing those moments where you go, “OK, they’re in.” It’s always a fun thing because it’s like we’re taking them somewhere else, but they’re taking us somewhere else, too. It’s this weird tornado of energy that happens. It’s like: them, us, them, us. And then throughout the night it speeds up and at the end it’s this big night. So, yeah, it’s a lot of fun to see them excited about the music.

My first concert was Garth Brooks. I was 12 years old and he played “The Dance.” I don’t know if he said anything, I think he just started the guitar lick, but the entire place went nuts. And I remember going, “I want that.”

At some point in my life, I wanted that moment when I can play a chord or hit a lick, and people just know, and they connect to that song so much that it fires them up. With “Her World or Mine,” we’ve been saying that’s “The Dance” moment in my show, because it became about that piano lick.

We’ve played it in Australia, we’ve played it in the UK, we’ve played it in Canada and all over the United States, and everywhere it’s that same reaction. … All the travel, the tiredness, the not being home, everything that it takes to get to that show – in that moment you go, “This was it. It was all worth it.”

