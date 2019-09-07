Music

CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Red Solo Cup,” Toby Keith

"Everybody wanted to cut it but they were afraid of it."
Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Toby Keith talks about his 2011 single, “Red Solo Cup.” Here’s Keith, in his own words:

First time I heard “Solo Cup,” I said, “I’m recording that.” My sister and mother were in town just enjoying Nashville. My sister came into the studio in the middle of it and she’s like, “That’s a great song.” Mark Wright was my partner then, and Universal South had come over and was partnering with Show Dog, my label, so we were doing all kinds of different crazy music with different acts.

