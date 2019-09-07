CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Red Solo Cup,” Toby Keith

</noscript> </div>

Mark Wright walks in [on the day the song was recorded] and he looks like hell. I said, “What happened to you?” He said, “I didn’t sleep all night.” I said, “Why?” He said, “I had to take an Ambien at 4:30 to get the little sleep I did.” I said, “Why?” He goes, “That song was in my head. It was like an earworm.” And he said, “It drove me crazy looking at the ceiling (makes guitar sounds)” I was like, “Now you know why I cut it.”

I knew it was gonna work in my world. I didn’t know if it was gonna get radio play. Seacrest had it on his big syndicated shows. Seacrest said it was the Spring Break song of the year and was teaching it to his listeners. It was probably the only thing I ever had played on a pop radio station. It was big like I told you it would be, guys.

I don’t know how many No. 1’s, Top 5’s, Top 10’s I’ve got, but I have to perform them every night and I did write most of those. But I’m a songwriter feeding an artist songs. And the artist in me still wants to do things an artist wants to do, so just ‘cause I didn’t write it [doesn’t matter]. … I only cut four or five outside songs that ever mattered but it was one that mattered. It was like the whole world changed to “Red Solo Cup” over that song.

