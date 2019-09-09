Trisha Yearwood’s Got This, Baby

VIDEO
You were a receptionist at a record label early on, right?
I was.
What kind of lessons did you learn there about how to treat people?
Well, I learned how to treat people from my parents. They would have jerked me sideways if I was not nice to somebody. [laughs] But that job… I was kind of shy, I wasn’t aggressive about wanting to be a singer. I knew that that’s what I wanted, but I wasn’t… I don’t know, I just wasn’t bold enough to tell people what I wanted to do.
But being a receptionist at the label, I watched everybody come in every day and do what I wanted to be doing. They were living their dream and I was answering the phone. It really lit a fire under me, because I thought if I don’t get aggressive, if I don’t tell people what I want to do, then I’m not going to get to do it.
So that was really the best job I had because it taught me what I didn’t want to do, and it really did spur me on to be loud about it, and say, “Yes, I want a record deal!”
People don’t understand that a lot of entertainers are introverts and I’m not really an extrovert. I mean, I can be loud and I can be a ham, but I’m generally shy. People who know me well don’t believe that’s true, but it isn’t the easiest thing.
You know, singing is easy and I loved being a demo singer because I was in a studio with maybe a couple of guys and a microphone. That was much easier for me, and still is, than singing in front of a crowd.
What were those conversations like with your parents when you moved to Nashville?
For them, they were very conservative and nobody in my family, nobody we knew, had done anything remotely close to what I do right now. So there was some fear of the unknown, but I look back and think about that – they never made me feel like they were scared for me. They always made me feel like they were excited and that they wanted me to follow my dreams.
When I would call home from Nashville, I would say, “Oh, I sang a demo for Harlan Howard today, he’s a legendary songwriter.” And they would say, “Every step you take is a step in that right direction.” They always encouraged me. And I do think it couldn’t have been easy for them to send their youngest off to this town where we didn’t know anybody, and just leave me here, but it worked out.
When you hear Kelly Clarkson singing with you on “Tell Me Something I Don’t Know,” what goes through your mind?
I just love her voice. She’s superhuman, you know. She can sing anything. And I am a confident singer, so when I tell you that she can sing circles around me, that is not a statement of humbleness. When there’s a really strong, stand-out, high harmony, there’s a handful of people who can do it, but nobody can do it like her. Nobody can sing up that high, with that much power, and still feel warm and not hurt your ears.
She’s got an amazing gift, and I don’t think she realizes it, which is what makes me love her so much. She’s so humble. She wouldn’t have to be, because she’s got to know how good she is, but she makes you feel like she’s just happy to be there.
When you ask someone to sing with you, how do you make that request? I know you don’t extend that invitation to just anybody.
Well, I also know these artists are busy, so I always preface it with, “Hey, if you can’t do this, or if you don’t love the song, you won’t hurt my feelings. I totally understand if you can’t. And if you can, I’d love for you to do that.” I always want to give them an out. Because I know Kelly loves me, I’ve sung with her before, but if she just can’t do it because of her schedule, I don’t want her to feel bad. So that’s my first thing, to give them an out.
The only person I didn’t give an out to was Garth. [laughs] I was like, “You’re gonna have to do this!” And I didn’t just go into this album thinking, “I’m going to have my husband sing on the record.” This song he’s singing on, “What Gave Me Away” — it’s about him. It’s about that person who has your number and I couldn’t imagine anybody else singing it but him. So, I’m really glad that he did.
I’ve heard Garth
cover an Ashley McBryde song, but hearing “Bible and a .44” on your album was a pleasant surprise. Does that song remind you of your dad?
Yeah. And that showcases what a great writer Ashley McBryde is because the song is very personal to her. It’s about her dad. And every daddy’s little girl I’ve talked to who’s heard the song gets so emotional about it. You know, we all find our dads in there, and I think that’s the mark of a really great songwriter who can translate their very personal feelings into something that makes us all relate to it.
You must think about your dad every day.
I do. I think about them both a lot. We were in my hometown [for a record release party] and they raised me there, but the whole town raised me, and so I just felt their presence so much there because I’m like, they would be all over this. They would be having the best time. And I believe they’re with me, so I believe they did get to enjoy it.