Trisha Yearwood’s Got This, Baby

</noscript> </div>

Yeah, she’s amazing. You know, she writes mostly by herself and she’s really an artist. She doesn’t sit in a room and go, “OK, Trisha Yearwood is recording next week, we gotta write something for her.” She writes because it has to come out of her. And you can tell when you hear “The Matador.” She told me, “I don’t even know where that came from, I just had to get that out on paper.”

Did she give you an interpretation and tell you what it’s about?

What she said to me was, “Everybody doesn’t get it, but I know that you do.” And I said, “I don’t even know why I do, but I do.” [laughs] That’s all that was said!

Russ Harrington

When I heard the trumpets on there, I thought about “Ring of Fire.” I was curious, did you ever have a chance to know Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash?

I did, I’m lucky being kind of a child of the ‘90s. I came into this business at a time when we still had so many of these legendary artists who have now gone on. I met Johnny and June at the Opry for the first time. Johnny was walking down the hall and he said, “Hi, Trisha.”

I was like, “Wait a minute, Johnny Cash knows my name.” They lived out near me when I lived in Hendersonville and they were always so nice to me. I just feel grateful that I was here at a time where I got a chance to know some of those guys.

