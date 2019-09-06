Racing Wives Episode 6 Sneak Peek: Ashley Watches in Horror as Kurt Crashes

Fender benders and blown tires are inevitable hiccups for any professional driver, but on the next episode of Racing Wives, Ashley will bear witness to a much more explosive accident: a twenty-plus car pileup that involves the total wreckage of her husband Kurt’s car.
In the video below, Ashley and Whitney casually chat as they watch their husbands — who’ve previously been heavy-hitters at the Daytona 500 — angle for additional wins. But the mood quickly shifts when Kurt’s car is clipped, he slams into the wall and a flood of sparks and twisted metal follow.
The ladies suddenly both look like they’ve seen ghosts, and can barely manage breaths.