Brantley Gilbert Gets “Fire’t Up” With New Track, 2020 Tour Dates

Bottoms up, because 2020 can’t get here fast enough for Brantley Gilbert. The “One Hell of an Amen” singer just put together one hell of a lineup for his Fire’t Up Tour, which launches in January in Canada and runs through May in Colorado.

Hitting 34 cities along the way, the tour follows the release of Gilbert’s new album, Fire & Brimstone, set for October 4. He dropped a new single, “Fire’t Up,” today. Look for Chase Rice, Dylan Scott and newcomer Brandon Lay on the tour dates, too.



“I truly feel like we’re at the point that we can let the music take us where it is meant to go, so with every new album we like to change up our show and make it something that plays to those stories and characters,” Gilbert says. “We’ll of course still do the hits our fans love, but we are looking at this as an opportunity to turn up the heat a bit and give the songs on Fire & Brimstone a chance to really rock.” Craig Shelburne Embedded from www.youtube.com



