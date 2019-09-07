DCC: Making the Team Season 14, Ep. 6 Recap: Show Groups + A Special Visit for Our Heroes

This episode of DCC: Making the Team started off with more of an “Oh, Lord,” than a bang, friends.

Show Group auditions are officially next week, but the girls convened for a warm-up with choreographer extraordinaire Charm La’Donna, and initially, with the veterans, everything was off to an amazing start.

But bless their hearts, the rookies were struggling and Charm was holding her breath the whole time, along with Judy and Kelli. This is the crucial time, guys: the choreography is getting harder, the timelines shorter and the stakes higher. It’s so important for the girls to be able to focus, learn, absorb and execute flawlessly on a dime. We’ve still clearly got a long way to go.

Charm and Kelli and Judy meet after to share thoughts and opinions on who should be inching their way toward a permanent spot on the team. Have we mentioned how much we do not envy their jobs?

Meanwhile, both retiring vet Kashera and former DCC Melissa Rycroft have a mission: to get Meredith to LOOSEN UP AND POWER UP. The two bring the hopeful into the studio for a side-by-side, where Kashera and Meredith perform a routine together to help Meredith recognize her weaknesses and get her up to speed and most importantly, inspired. Will it help? We hope…

Marshall and Kevin are back! YES! The two hair geniuses of Tangerine Salon are back to assess the ladies stylistically: from a dance perspective and an aesthetic one, too. “Even a small [hair] change takes someone from just being a candidate to a real cheerleader,” Marshall, said. We are here for all this hair talk, honey. You just know this means the makeover episode is likely next week!

Sadly, tonight’s rehearsal won’t even before more cuts are made. Both Bret and Lauren are called into the office and unfortunately, they both get bad news. Kelli and Judy level with both girls: Bret needs more dance classes, but undoubtedly is a force to be reckoned with…and she has such an awesome attitude. Lauren, though not ready this year, has the right experience and the right look. She just needs more time. We know these ladies will be back even stronger next year.

Perhaps the most special part of this episode? When the ladies suit up for a visit and their first performance with local veterans at the Dallas VA Hospital. “This is the core of what the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are,” Kelli says. Community service and outreach are a HUGE and this is a huge moment for many of these ladies, as it gives them the chance to get up-close-and-personal with heroes who lived a brave life in service of our country. It was understandably emotional. Even the rookies were amazing today. That’s a good day, folks.

Meanwhile, back in the studio, a new choreographer awaits. Denise Dicharry is back with an update on an old routine from 2016, the drum cadence that is hands down a fan favorite. Everyone is on edge, after all, there have already been two cuts this cycle and we’re nowhere near done.

This routine is a little more improvisational… “If you’re waiting on me to tell you how to look good, you’re already not where you need to be.” DANG, DENISE. She ain’t playin’. But it pays off because it leads to an improve circle where the girls got to cut loose and really improvise and bond.

Shaina gets BIG props tonight, her first, which is a moment for her. Meanwhile, Meredith is finally in the fight with her last performance. Way to go, girl.

Of course, Kelli and Judy want Denise’s opinion on a top 36 and reluctantly she agrees. Again, that’s all y’all. We couldn’t bear to narrow it down. “It’s painful to do,” Denise says. AMEN, SISTER.

But the office calls are not over: Shaina and Madeline S. are both in the hot seat and… drumroll. Even though the team is five girls over, both Shaina and Madeline S. are safe… for now.

Whew. Is there more wine? Tune in next week for an all-new episode of Dallas Cowboys: Making the Team on Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 PM/8 CT only on CMT.