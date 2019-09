Dierks Bentley Makes Appearance on Maddie & Tae’s New EP

The upcoming EP from Maddie & Tae is only five songs long. And while half of me wishes this could be a full 12-song album, the other half of me knows that Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye did this for a reason.

And I think that reason is that they wanted to give fans a follow-up to their One Heart To Another EP from earlier this year. One that wasn’t rushed, one that wasn’t just phoned in, and one that is full of only the most well-crafted country songs. Just like they did with “Die From A Broken Heart,” their massive hit that isn’t even a year old, but sounds like a classic every time it comes on.



So now, we’ll have Everywhere I’m Goin,’ due out in October, and I trust that these five new songs will be every bit as solid as their last five. Not just because they penned the songs with a short list of Nashville’s most sought-after songwriters — Josh Thompson, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Dave Barnes, Ben West, and Josh Kerr (Dye’s fiance) — but because they brought in their 2015 tourmate Dierks Bentley for one of the songs. It’s called “Lay Here With Me.” I haven’t heard it, but I kind of already love it.

“We are so excited to keep telling our story through this next collection of songs. We are so proud to have co-written all of these songs as well. This project as a whole is super personal, but these five songs in particular take you on an even deeper dive into our lives,” Marlow said. And Dye added that they were both absolutely blown away by the reaction to the first part of the album. “Hearing our fans relate to our stories is something that will never get old. We can’t wait to continue to show more of our hearts and journey through this next chapter of music.”

The first song Maddie & Tae are sharing with fans from the new EP is “Bathroom Floor.”