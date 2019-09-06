Dierks Bentley Makes Appearance on Maddie & Tae’s New EP

The upcoming EP from Maddie & Tae is only five songs long. And while half of me wishes this could be a full 12-song album, the other half of me knows that Maddie Marlow and Taylor Dye did this for a reason.

And I think that reason is that they wanted to give fans a follow-up to their One Heart To Another EP from earlier this year. One that wasn’t rushed, one that wasn’t just phoned in, and one that is full of only the most well-crafted country songs. Just like they did with “Die From A Broken Heart,” their massive hit that isn’t even a year old, but sounds like a classic every time it comes on.





