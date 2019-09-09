Music

Willie Jones Throws a Party With “Bachelorettes on Broadway”

Weekends in downtown Nashville inspired this video
by 1h ago

Matching T-shirts and tables for 16. Shania Twain sing-alongs on pedal taverns. The unavoidable “WHOOOOOOO!” Yes, friends, Nashville is now the bachelorette party capital of America.

Willie Jones zeroed in on this phenomenon in his brand new video, “Bachelorettes on Broadway.” Check out the video and interview below.

