Show at Carnegie Hall Will Set the Stage for Tour and Album

Little Big Town Fans Wake Up to Nightfall

Early on Monday morning (Sept. 9), every Little Big Town fan woke up to the news about Nightfall.

That’s the name of both the band’s ninth studio album and their 2020 tour.

Nightfall will land on January 17, 2020, and on the eve of that release, Little Big Town will launch The Nightfall Tour at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. The tour will continue with stops at 30 legendary theaters across the country. Tickets will be on sale this Friday, and pre-sale information can be found here.



Hear the first sample of music from Nightfall. It’s called “Over Drinking,” penned by Jesse Frasure, Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley, and Steph Jones.



Alison Bonaguro




