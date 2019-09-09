Jason Aldean Realizes 9 Is Not Forever Away

FIRST LISTEN to "We Back" (And It Is On)

When Jason Aldean first started releasing albums, he had this dream that if he ever got to the point that he was making his 9th album, he’d call it 9.

But how do you even start naming albums that are 14 years down the road?

“Early on I always thought if we ever got to make nine albums, I’m going to call it 9. It was my baseball number growing up, and it’s just kind of always been my lucky number,” Aldean said in a press release.

“I remember cutting the first album and thinking ’that’s forever away,'” he added, “and now here we are. I don’t know, it’s really special we made it this far — so, it’s more for me than anybody else — but, it means a lot.”

The album will be released Nov. 22, and the first single is “We Back.” He explains how deep the song’s meaning is to him and the trajectory of his career. “When I came into country music and made my mark, it was with a banger. But we haven’t put out a lot of that stuff over the last couple years.

“So we got this song,” he said, “and to me it just says what it says: ‘Thought we were gone, but you’re wrong — now it’s on.’”



